Zimbabwe: I'm Not Zimuto's Photographer - Simba Gee

Unheralded videographer cum musician Simbarashe Gwati, affectionately known as Simba Gee, has refuted claims that he is Vimbai Zimuto's photographer.

Zimuto, who always causes a stir on social media, has left tongues wagging with many asking who the guy behind the camera was.

Simba Gee made the revelations after he dropped a trailer of his coming music video, "Ndaikuda".

"People always confuse the two. I am not Vimbai Zimuto's photographer as speculated but I am her videographer thus do her music videos, trailers and teasers. Working with her is so much fun as we understand each other so much such that work becomes easier," he said.

He said was he surprised by some people who always nag him asking to be present whenever he does photo shoots with Vimbai.

Simba Gee said the love for film inspired him to be a videographer and musician.

"My role model is Nigerian singer, rapper, actor and politician Olubankole Wellington (Banky Wellington). My love of film and art as well as creating my own something was more fulfilling and this pushed me.

"Ndaikuda is a sad love song based on a true story. Surprisingly, I shot the seven minute video myself.

"Not many people know that I recorded the song in 2015 but had no time to do the visuals.

"As a newcomer I will drop the video and song together this coming Sunday. I am building my album titled "Vintage Classics" and will carry seven tracks," he said.

Simba Gee has worked with numerous musicians and is the brains behind some of the trendy of popular videos, like "Hangasa", "Makwikwi" and "Hapana Kwaunoenda."

Some of the musicians he has worked with include Selmor Mtukudzi, Rachel J, Stunner, Shinsoman, Sani Makhalima, Cynthia Mare, Dobba Don, Sam Dondo, Pastor G, Jonah Chivasa, Kudzai Nyakudya, Ivy Kombo, Juntal, Tocky Vibes and Vimbai Zimuto.