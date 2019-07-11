11 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari, Atiku Groups Trade Words Over Presidential Tribunal

By Muideen Olaniyi

Two separate groups in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, exchanged words over the ongoing proceedings of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) yesterday described as "a charade" last week's brief appearance of Prof. Ben Nwabueze as lead counsel during the sitting of the tribunal.

BMO in a statement signed by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, its chairman and secretary respectively, stated that Atiku who lost to President Buhari during the recently held elections, had been making sentimental posturing aimed at attacking the legitimacy of the incumbent, knowing full well that he (Atiku) lost the elections.

The group, which said the appearance was aimed at creating sentiments that could change his fate at the tribunal added, however, that Atiku's new gambles would not help him.

But in a reaction, Justice Vanguard, a pro-Atiku group said also yesterday that the BMO's mischievous twist of facts had been exposed.

The convener of the group, Ezekiel Adeojo, said the Presidency had been sent into frenzy mode with the mind-boggling testimonies of Atiku's witnesses at the tribunal which validated their earlier statement that Atiku's mandate was stolen.

