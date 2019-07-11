10 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Mourn the Loss of James Small

Durban — The Sharks join the rest of the South African rugby fraternity in mourning the sudden loss of Springbok stalwart, James Small .

Small passed away on Wednesday a suspected heart attack. He was 50.

In a press statement, the Sharks stated: " James was a special character and a true warrior on the field of play and represented both the Sharks and Springboks with distinction.

" We will never forget his massive contribution and the memories of his involvement in South Africa's winning 1995 World Cup campaign. "

Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann, who was fortunate to have played with and known Small, commented on his passing: "James was a great team man and friend. I will always cherish the memories we shared both on and off the field.

"Our sincere condolences are extended to his children and the entire Small family on their sad loss. Rest in peace James"

