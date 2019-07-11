Nigeria Demands Probe Into Death of National in South Africa

The Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has demanded a thorough investigation in the alleged murder of Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu, the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria in South Africa.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in an interview said the Consular General, Godwin Adama, had a staff working with the police and investigating authorities in South Africa.

Mrs Ndubuisi-Chukwu was in South Africa to attend the Conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

She was reportedly found dead in her room at Emperor's Palace Casino Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg on June 13.

"We must know what happened. If it means getting a private investigator we will, we should not be pushed to the edge We have reached a tipping point.

"Someone goes for a conference? And murdered? For the sake of both countries and for closure for the families we must know what happened and we will, " an irate Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said.

She further said she had faith in the assurances given by the Consular General adding that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and South Africa set up an early warning signal sometime ago.

"It is definitely not working and it has to be reviewed," she said.

The chairman added that it can only be done at a ministerial level.

"FG not treating with kids gloves though I believe we must be more assertive, which the commission will now demand.

"Eight policemen in South Africa are currently on trial for their involvement in killings of Nigerians and our mission is monitoring the cases. Mrs Ndubuisi must not die in vain. It's one death too many and we have demanded full cooperation from South Africa and we expect nothing less," she said. (NAN)