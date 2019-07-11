Angola Defends Increased Cooperation With Namibia

Windhoek — The Africa and Middle East director of the Angolan Foreign Ministry, Afonso Evaristo Eduardo, defended on Wednesday in Windhoek, Namibia, the increase in cooperation between the two countries, which are part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

According to Afonso Evaristo Eduardo, who was speaking at the opening of the meeting of experts preparing for the 5th session of the Joint Commission for Angola / Namibia Cooperation, the development of cooperation is necessary in the context of consolidating the partnership between the two States.

The preparatory meeting, which brings together diplomats, ministerial representatives, public institutions and other senior staff from Angola and Namibia, is examining diplomatic, economic and socio-cultural issues.

The meeting is also assessing the socio-economic and political development of the two countries, the ratification of the agreements on the Extradition Treaty and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters.

Divided into three working committees, technicians are analyzing cross-border connectivity, underlying the implementation of agreements on air, road, river and rail transport.

Other issues on the table have to do with cooperation in the fields of health, media, former combatants, war veterans and agro-industry.

The 5th session of the Angola / Namibia Joint Cooperation Commission takes place next Sunday.