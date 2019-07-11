10 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Springbok Veteran Pienaar Signs for Cheetahs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Springbok Ruan Pienaar has signed a two-year contract with the Cheetahs and will represent the franchise in the PRO14 competition.

Pienaar, 35, the son of Springbok legend Gysie, was born in Bloemfontein.

Pienaar, who made 67 Super Rugby appearances for the Sharks between 2005 and 2010, then made his way to Ireland where he represented Ulster on 141 occasions before moving to Montpellier in 2017.

Primarily a scrumhalf, Pienaar's versatility saw him capped 88 for South Africa between 2006 and 2015.

Its official! Welcome to the @CheetahsRugby Ruan Pienaar! The @Springboks veteran has signed a two year contract with the Cheetahs #Rugby #GuinnessPro14 pic.twitter.com/FXzHfxHw1Z-- Morgan Piek (@MorganPiek) July 10, 2019

Sport24

South Africa

Cries of Melanin, Plus Size, Queer and Natural Hair as Miss South Africa Finalists Debut

After a gruelling selection process, 16 contestants battle it out because only one will walk away with the crown. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.