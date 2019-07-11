South Africa: Springbok Veteran Pienaar Signs for Cheetahs

Cape Town — Springbok Ruan Pienaar has signed a two-year contract with the Cheetahs and will represent the franchise in the PRO14 competition.

Pienaar, 35, the son of Springbok legend Gysie, was born in Bloemfontein.

Pienaar, who made 67 Super Rugby appearances for the Sharks between 2005 and 2010, then made his way to Ireland where he represented Ulster on 141 occasions before moving to Montpellier in 2017.

Primarily a scrumhalf, Pienaar's versatility saw him capped 88 for South Africa between 2006 and 2015.

Its official! Welcome to the @CheetahsRugby Ruan Pienaar! The @Springboks veteran has signed a two year contract with the Cheetahs #Rugby #GuinnessPro14 pic.twitter.com/FXzHfxHw1Z-- Morgan Piek (@MorganPiek) July 10, 2019

Sport24