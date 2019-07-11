Angola: Namibia, Angola Meet to Strengthen Ties

NAMIBIA and Angola are set to discuss ways to promote economic growth and sustainable development in both countries.

This was said by the executive director in the international relations ministry, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, today (Wednesday) at the fifth session of the Namibia-Angola Joint Commission of Cooperation that is being held at the Safari Hotel in Windhoek until Sunday.

According to Ashipala-Musavyi, the primary focus of the joint commission of cooperation between the two countries will be to implement agreements that have been signed by Namibia and Angola.

She added that the session will cover a range of topics that have an impact on both of the countries and their people.

"We will consider a large number of issues such as trade and investment, transport, cross-border connectivity, agriculture and water management, finance, people-to-people contact, and many others," said Ashipala-Musavyi.

She emphasised the importance of cooperation between the countries, highlighting that both were members of the Southern African Development Community.

"Our bilateral cooperation is not conducted in isolation. Both our countries are members of SADC and our bilateral cooperation is therefore a building block to regional integration which in turn gives impetus to the realisation of the Africa we want, through AU Agenda 2063," she said.

According to Ashipala-Musavyi, mutual efforts between the two countries to promote economic growth and sustainable development will remain a priority.

"There are a number of areas of joint interest which require our joint attention, and in so doing will serve to prosper and strengthen both our countries as well as our region," she said.

The meeting of the joint commission will be hosted by international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and the external relations minister of Angola, Manuel Augusto Domingos.