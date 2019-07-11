Namibia: Suspended Police Courses Will Not Interfere With Recruitment

THE temporary suspension of some courses by the police training directoriate will not affect the current ongoing recruitment for 2019.

Chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi yesterday in a statement added that they are currently busy with the current police recruitment process.

"Management deemed it necessary to suspend some training slated for this financial year and prioritise the most important and crucial ones,"she said.

"We intend to interview of the qualified applicants by next week,"she stated.

According to an internal circulation, only courses budgeted by the human resources department will be exempted from suspension, including basic training and other courses scheduled for the year.

These include the special branch surveillance course (8 - 26 July) and instructional skills course (5 August - 6 September 2019).

A basic SWAT training course schedule from 2 September to 11 October will also remain as part of their 2019 calendar. Inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga told The Namibian yesterday that the current budget allocation was not able to accommodate some courses, until the police's financial situation has improved.

He said that some of there were variouscourses that were removed including SADC training courses, localcourses as well as internal courses, which also aimed to advancesenior leaders.

The media reported in April this year that the police will recruit around 700 cadets in 2019.Ndeitunga told the police in April that despite a modest budget allocation of N$ 4,6 billion for the currentfinancial year compared to N$4,3 billion last year, there is afractional provision to enlist and train new recruits.