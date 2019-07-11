Tanzania: Behavior Change in Mosquitoes Making Them Difficult to Contain

Dar es Salaam — Deputy Health minister Dr Faustine Ndugulile has today said that bite time, moving in silence and the height they fly constitute behavioral changes in mosquitoes transmitting various diseases including dengue.

Dr Ngugulile was speaking after visiting pavilions of institutions under his docket during the ongoing 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) taking place at the Saba-Saba Grounds.

"Mosquitoes, that used to bite during the evening or night, are now doing so during the morning or day time. Those that used to make noise are no longer doing so and those who used to fly at the high enough are now flying somehow down," he said.

He said there are three types of mosquitoes namely; the Aedes that spread dengue, the Anopheles responsible for transmitting Malaria vectors and Culex that convey elephantiasis parasites.

He called on research institutions to increase efforts in the area of excellence to ensure behaviors changes are easily identified and controlled.

"We prioritize in the use of mosquito nets and spraying inside our houses. But, probably these efforts are ineffective because mosquitoes are now staying outdoor," he said, adding.

"We think mosquitoes are inside but they have changed behavior and stay outside our houses and bite during the day making mosquito nets ineffective."

He said comprehensive research was required to discover other changes in mosquito behavior to simplify mitigation measures.

"Institutions should research to establish effectiveness of insecticides and whether they have developed resistance," he said.