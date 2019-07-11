Sudan: The Agreement Is Great Quality Shift for Transitional Period - NKS Wali

Obeyed — North Kordofan (NKS) Caretaker Wali Maj (Gen) Mohamed khidir Mohamed congratulated the citizens of the state and the Sudanese people for the agreement that should be signed between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

He said the agreement was an outcome of genuine negotiations between TMC and FFC.

The Wali gave this statement when he addressed on Wednesday "The Good Planting Program' adopted by Zakat Chamber in the state.

The program targeted distribution of school bags for 21000 male and female students in the state. The bag contains stationaries required by the students at secondary and basic schools. The total cost of the project was estimated for SDG11 millions.

The Wali assured that the agreement would contribute in mobilizing human and material resources for serving the society and encouraged cooperative spirit amongst the people.