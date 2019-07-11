South Sudan Ministers of Oil and Finance Arrived Khartoum

Khartoum — South Sudan delegation, headed by the Minister of Finance Salvatore Garang Mabiordit and Minister of Oil Engineer Awow Danil Chuang, has arrived in Khartoum to discuss some technical and financial issues concerning reoperation of oil fields at South Sudan.

The delegation was received, at the Khartoum Airport, by the Caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas Engineer Ali Abdal-Rahman and the Ministry's Technical Advisor Mohamed Ahmed Al-Sanjak.

The Cooperation between the two countries in the re-operation of the fields of the South Sudan started since July, 2018. The crude has been exported from these fields and the work is still under way to restore operation of the last fields with continuation of cooperatyion in the technical support and materials related to the ields operation as well as processing, transport and export services through Sudanese ports The two sides are engaging in technical discussions to agree on the scheduling of technical and financial issues and continuing in pushing forward cooperation in the mutual interests between the two countries.