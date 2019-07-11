Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Meets With Officers of National Security and Intelligence Service

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has affirmed importance of the role of the National Security and Intelligence Service in effecting the political transition in the country.

During his meeting with officers of the National Security and Intelligence Service at its premises Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Daglo pointed out that the state is keen to preserve its Security and Intelligence Service which includes highly qualified national cadres.

He said that any state in the contemporary world is keen to maintain its security apparatus, because disregard of the security service will lead to losing the political and economic stability.

Lt. Gen. Daglo stressed that all the security organs in Sudan are working in coordination and harmony between all the components to serve national security objectives in all fields and during peace and war.

He said that the Transitional Military Council is much keen to realize transparency and hold accountable anyone who undermine the security of the nation toward building the state of law in the country.

Meanwhile, member of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer, has pointed to the increasing role of the National Security and Intelligence Service for realizing the goals of the coming stage.

He said that the country relies heavily on the efficiency, professionalism and national officers of the National Security and Intelligence Service in achieving the goals of the transitional period, through provision of information and analysis, efficiency and professionalism of that characterizes the service.

The General Director of the National Security and Intelligence Service, Lt. Gen. (security) Abu-Bakr Dambalab, has hailed the role of the Transitional Military Council and all the organized forces, referring to their role in preserving security and stability in Sudan during the past period.

He said that the National Security and Intelligence Service is able to help realizing security and stability in the transitional period toward achieving free and honest elections.