Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Set to Appoint New Zacc Commissioners

Parliament has forwarded the names of 12 nominees for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said Wednesday.

From the 12, Mnangagwa is supposed to choose eight people who will join newly appointed ZACC chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as government reconfigures its corruption fighting units.

"In terms of the Constitution, we have favoured His Excellency the President with 12 names out of which he will appoint eight. He has already appointed the chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo through the concurrence of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders.

"So I believe any time now, the President should announce the full complement of the members of ZACC," said Mudenda.

Former ZACC chairman Job Whabira and other officials resigned in a cloud early this year amid accusations the graft fighting body had been compromised by criminal syndicates across the country.

Hours before the announcement of Whabira's resignation, Mnangagwa had told journalists from the private media at State House that he had been disappointed by the conduct of some of the ZACC commissioners at the time.

"We are fighting corruption using corrupt people. They will tell you by day that we are fighting corruption but behind your back they will be laughing at you," Mnangagwa said.

A day later, Mnangagwa dissolved the Commission.

The new ZACC chairperson last week warned that it would leave no stone unturned in curbing corruption and some influential individuals within the country that they were going to face the full wrath of the law.

To date, the commission has received 38 cases of corruption of which 10 are said to be of high profile nature.

Mnangagwa last year campaigned on a promise to fight rampant corruption but despite the appointment of a new Prosecutor General and the establishment of a Special Anti-Corruption Unit in his office, there has been little in terms of convictions amid reports the judiciary has also been compromised.