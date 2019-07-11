South Africa: Water Cuts in Part of North West to Persist, Provincial Government Urges Patience

Residents of Mahikeng in the North West have been urged to remain patient as the provincial government works toward reducing water cuts being experienced in the area.

North West Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro said the water cuts were a result of serious challenges facing the entire Mahikeng bulk water supply infrastructure system.

One of the two primary sources of water is the Mahikeng plant, which is close to the Rooigrond Correctional Centre, that gets free-flowing water from the Molopo eye as well as from boreholes in the Grootfontein compartment next to the Molopo eye. At the moment, it is at its lowest level.

Low rainfall in recent weeks and the possible over-abstraction of water have also led to the table becoming lower, Mokgoro said.

"Furthermore, some of the boreholes, which have been in use for many years, have also dried up, while others have collapsed in the Grootfontein compartment. The government is working on the urgent rehabilitation of these boreholes as well as identifying new ones at a different compartment for further testing," he added.

Mokgoro said the government and other stakeholders were attending to the challenges.

He stated the second water source in Mahikeng, the Modimola water purification plant near the Modimola Dam, was polluted with raw sewage due to the non-functioning water purification system of the Mahikeng Local Municipality.

Plans to start removing the sewage are underway.

The Department of Water and Sanitation assured the premier it was at an advanced stage with the testing of new and extra boreholes.

It added once the results were available on the water quality, an effort would be made to increase the supply of adequate drinking water.

