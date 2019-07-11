Zimbabwe: 'MDC Aligned Residents' Association Behind Illegal Lands Sales in Marondera'

Marondera — An MDC aligned residents group is behind the illegal sell of stands in the agricultural town, a recent investigation by the party's Marondera Central executive has revealed.

The MDC carried out investigations last month following reports that councillors in the small farming town were illegally selling council land to unsuspecting home seekers in Hunyani area where an estimated 17 000 housing units are expected to be constructed.

However, while the probe absolved the councillors of any wrong-doing, it confirmed that residential stands on council land were being illegally sold by the executive members of Marondera Residents Association (MARA). It also emerged that the residents association's executive is made up of MDC members who hold influential positions in the party.

"Our investigations have shown that MARA executive members who are also MDC members are behind the illegal sales. However, no councillors are involved in the land scam," an MDC Marondera Central official who asked not be named said.

"We have since made recommendations to the MDC Mashonaland East province to expel the members from the party for bringing the party's name into disrepute and report the culprits to the police," he added.

Marondera Mayor, Chengatai Murowa also exonerated his councillors from the illegal land sales adding the town council was in the process of finalising a massive housing project with an unnamed investor.

"No councillor is selling residential stands in Hunyani. As the local council, we have a massive housing project that we will undertake soon in the area," Murowa said.

MARA chairperson, Cephas Mazambani said his association was not selling the residential stands but only compiling names of home seekers before they allocate them with stands if council failed to provide them with land.