Africa: Senegal Edge Past Benin to Reach Semi-Final

Cairo — Senegal moved into the last four at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Benin. Idrissa Gana Gueye scored the only goal of the game 20 minutes from time at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

It was just reward for Aliou Cissé's men who dominated possession before the Everton midfielder made the breakthrough with his fourth goal for his country.

Benin's hopes of responding suffered a blow in the 82nd minute when Olivier Verdon was handed a straight red card for hauling down Gueye.

Senegal, who entered the 2019 tournament as Africa's top ranked team, have not reached the semi-final since 2006. They will play Tunisia or Madagascar on Sunday at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.