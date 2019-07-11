Botswana: Ratsoma Joins JSC

Photo: Botswana Daily News

Naledi Ratsoma sworn in as the sixth member of the Judicial Service Commission.

Gaborone — Educationist and curriculum specialist Ms Naledi Ratsoma was yesterday sworn in as the sixth member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, who made the appointment, thanked Ms Ratsoma for agreeing to serve in the commission.

He assured her that she would be inducted in her new role to enable her to effectively perform her duties.

In an interview after taking the oath of office, Ms Ratsoma promised not to disappoint in serving both the commission and Batswana at large.

"I am happy to be appointed to serve my country. It is indeed an honour to have been appointed into the commission," she said.

Ms Ratsoma has worked as a lecturer at the then Lobatse Teacher Training College and has also taught at Gaborone Secondary School.

In addition, she has worked for the Educational Broadcasting Division.

"I joined the curriculum department as a curriculum specialist and after my early retirement I joined Collegium Publishing as a shareholder," she said.

Registrar of the High Court, who is also JSC secretary, Mr Michael Motlhabi said the commission's major responsibility was to assess and recommend officers for appointment into judicial posts.

Mr Motlhabi said the commission comprised, the chief justice, who is also the chairperson, Court of Appeal president, attorney general, a member of Law Society of Botswana, chairman of Public Service Commission and a member appointed by the President.

"In this case, Mma Ratsoma is a member appointed by President," he said.

He explained that the presidential appointment was made on the basis of a person's integrity and experience.

Source : BOPA