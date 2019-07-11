South Africa: Three Killed As Bakkie Rolls Near Kimberley

Two women and a young boy were killed when a bakkie rolled on the N12 near Kimberley on Wednesday, paramedics said.

ER24 posted that when they arrived, the bakkie was found upright, with several people lying around the vehicle.

Provincial services were also on scene and after assessments of the people, they found that that the two women and the boy had died.

Eight other patients were attended to on the scene about 60km outside Kimberley.

One man was critically injured and seven other people, several of them children had "moderate" injuries.

They were all transported to hospitals in Kimberley for further care.

Source: News24