Zimbabwe: New Ambassadors Ready for Duty

President Mnangagwa yesterday met the newly-appointed ambassadors-designate at State House and blessed them with his final marching orders before departure to their various countries of deployment.

The ambassadors are the first crop to be appointed by the President under the new dispensation.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade acting minister Professor Amon Murwira introduced the ambassadors to President Mnangagwa at the brief ceremony.

He informed the President that the ambassadors had completed a six-week gruelling training in diplomacy and foreign policy. This, he said, has made them ready to assume the task of representing the country in their various countries of deployment.

"The ambassadors are deeply aware of your and our country's most urgent national priorities and overall aspirations, as clearly encapsulated in both the Transitional Stabilisation Plan and national Vision 2030 of creating a middle upper income economy by 2030," he said.

Prof Murwira also told President Mnangagwa that the ambassadors had been made aware of their intrinsic roles of forging tangible mutually beneficial cooperation and friendship with all countries including erstwhile foes in furtherance of the President's cardinal guiding policy framework of engagement and re-engagement.

"As your frontline troops, the ambassadors have been grounded on the pivotal roles they are expected to play as your key agents in extracting the country from the present circumstances, to new economic prosperity that addresses the high hopes of our people," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the ambassadors-designate, Rwanda-bound ambassador Professor Charity Manyeruke expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for appointing them as ambassadors to the countries of their deployment. She said they were aware of the expectation of them and assured the President that they will certainly work towards the realisation of the Vision 2030, which he articulated at his inauguration in November 2017.

"We are keenly aware of the momentous tasks that lie ahead in forging the country's foreign policy path predicated on transactional economic diplomacy guided by your mantra of business unusual and Zimbabwe is open for business," she said.

"We shall leave no stone unturned in our efforts of ensuring that we carry forward the goals that you have set out before us and most importantly of furthering Zimbabwe's national interests.

"We shall endeavour to outreach to all critical international partners to attract important investors and foreign direct investments."

The 18 ambassadors are drawn from different sectors to replace those who have either died, been recalled or retired. These are Mr Crispen Toga Mavodza (Kuwait), Mr Gideon Gapare (Brazil), Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa (France), Professor Charity Manyeruke (Rwanda), Mr Joel Tapera Mhishi (Australia), Ms Sophia Nyamudeza (Indonesia), Dr Emmanuel Gumbo (Sudan), Mr James Maridadi (Senegal), Mr Jetro Ndlovu (United Arab Emirates), Major General (Rtd) Ansleem Sanyatwe (Tanzania), Major General (Rtd) Martin Chedondo (China), Major General (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba (Mozambique), Mr Vusumuzi Ntonga (Algeria).

Ambassadors-designate yet to be granted a nod by their respective receiving states: Mrs Alice Mashingaidze, Mr Heneri Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro, Major General (Rtd) Tando Madzvamuse and Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Shebba Shumbayawonda.