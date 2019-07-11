South Africa: Sanral to the Rescue After Delivery Vehicle Is Hijacked

Two men have been arrested in connection with the hijacking of a delivery vehicle in Johannesburg, which the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) managed to stop in its tracks.

Sanral officials tracked the vehicle and alerted the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), which arrested the men.

CCTV footage shows suspects hijacking the delivery vehicle which is parked in an emergency lane.

Sanral continued to track the vehicle until it showed JMPD vehicles closing in on it and arresting two men. A man who was lying in the back of the vehicle was rescued.

"JMPD officers arrested two male suspects for an attempted hijacking on the N3 linbro park to Sandton," JMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, told News24 on Wednesday.

Minnaar could not confirm when the incident took place "but it did happen a few days ago", he added.

"We commend Sanral for their effective work which led to JMPD securing an arrest of the hijackers soon after they committed the crime," Minnaar said.

He was unable to say whether the men had appeared in court.

Source: News24