South Africa: De Lille Opens Public Works Tender Process to Public

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille confirmed on Wednesday the department, under her stewardship, will be heralding in a new era of transparency as she vows to open the entire tender process to public scrutiny.

At a media briefing prior to her department's budget vote, the former Cape Town mayor said: "Transparency is the most important deterrent to corruption.

"I have instructed that all tender processes be opened immediately for public scrutiny, meaning that the public will be allowed to sit in on tender procedures where we evaluate the bids. They will also be allowed to sit in when we adjudicate the successful bidders."

De Lille made the statement after outlining some of the measures the department would be undertaking to deal with corruption plaguing it. She stated the department would be instituting lifestyle audits "starting with the minister, between August 2019 and June 2020".

She also noted the department - through the Special Investigating Unit - had been instructed to work toward recovering more than R403m through investigations that have been concluded.

"I had a meeting with them last week Friday and they are assisting us a great deal. Same with the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the Hawks; everybody is on board.

"I don't have all the time to just deal with all of the corruption in the department. I always jokingly say my brief in life is not to run after crooks, but it is to serve the people of this country," said De Lille.

Source: News24