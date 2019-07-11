Cameroon: African Women's Volleyball Championship - Good Start for Cameroon

The national women's volleyball team beat Botswana (3-0) in their first game in the competition yesterday July 9, 2019.

The first playing day of the 19th edition of the Africa Women's Volleyball championship kicked off at the 6 October Hall in Cairo yesterday July 9, 2019. The women's national volleyball team had a good start beating Botswana 3-0 in their first outing in Group B.

According to reports from Cairo, Cameroon won the game 25-12, 25-17 and 25-10. The volleyball Lionesses met Botswana for the second time after they triumphed over them 3-0 sets in 2017 in Yaounde. Prior to their departure the team had a two-month intensive training programme in their hide out in Yaounde in order to ensure the best results in Cairo. The team under the supervision of Coach Jean René Akono had their last training session at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Friday July 5, 2019.

The volleyball Lionesses of Cameroon are set to defend the title they won last year in Cameroon. To attain this objective, Cameroon must win all their matches. Cameroon is playing in Group B with Kenya, Algeria and Botswana. Cameroon is heading Group B as defending champions and Egypt is heading Group A as host. According to the official programme, Cameroon will play against Algeria in their second game today at 5:00 p.m. Botswana will play against vice champions, Kenya, at 3:00 p.m. and Egypt will take on Morocco at 7:00 p.m. Cameroon will play their third game tomorrow July 11, 2019 against Kenya at 7:00 p.m. Still tomorrow, Morocco will face Senegal at 3:00 p.m. and Algeria will lock horns with Botswana at 5:00 p.m. Seven teams are taking part in the competition after Lesotho and the DR Congo withdrew their participation in the last minute. At press time yesterday, the matches between Kenya and Algeria and Egypt against Senegal were still going on.