South Africa: Men Abduct, Rape Eastern Cape Woman Repeatedly Over Six Hours

A woman endured a six-hour nightmare after two men kidnapped and raped her repeatedly in Motherwell, the Eastern Cape, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, 27, who had been visiting friends, had parked her blue Hyundai Grand i10 in front of her house around 23:00 before going inside, said Captain Andre Beetge.

She heard noises outside a few minutes later and went to investigate, only to find two men at her vehicle.

"When they came toward her she locked herself inside the house, but they kicked open the door," said Beetge. "They tied her up and covered her face with a pillowcase after which they took her with them in her vehicle and repeatedly raped her in bushes at an unknown location."

They then went back to her house and ransacked it, stealing her plasma TV, personal valuables, food and a cellphone.

They fled with her vehicle around 05:00.

Beetge said the woman managed to untie herself and ran to her friend's home to contact the police.

Patrolling officers found the vehicle in NU9, Motherwell, by 10:30.

"After a short chase, the driver of the vehicle jumped out and ran between the houses and managed to escape. The vehicle was impounded for forensic analysis."

In another incident in Swartkops on Tuesday night, a 40-year-old woman was raped while taking a taxi from Wells Estate to Zwide.

Beetge said the driver deviated from the route and went to another area under the pretence that he had to pick up passengers there.

"He then drove into bushes close by and raped her at knifepoint. He left her in the bushes afterwards and she managed to run to a business close by to contact the police," he added.

Anyone who has information on these rape cases can contact Captain Michael Shannagen of the Motherwell Cluster Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 082 779 7292.

Source: News24