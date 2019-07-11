10 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bitcoin Wallet Investor's Home Set Alight By Angry Mob in KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

A self-styled cryptocurrency investor's home in Ladysmith was looted and set alight on Wednesday, allegedly by angry investors demanding payment.

The investor has been described as a Bitcoin Wallet manager.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told News24 the torching of the house followed an incident on Tuesday when the man's employees were held hostage allegedly by a group of people demanding payment.

"On Tuesday, employees were taken hostage by a group of people at their workplace. The workers were later rescued by the police who had been summoned to the scene. The employees were then taken to the police station, the mob followed and protested outside," said Mbhele.

Mbhele added the police were investigating the matter.

According to the Ladysmith Gazzette, a mob went to the investor's home on Wednesday, hoping to get their money back. When they realised no one was home they allegedly started looting the property before setting it alight.

The publication also reported that the investor had been interviewed on a local radio station in Ladysmith on Tuesday where he said he had received reports of Bitcoin Wallet account holders accounts being hacked.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cries of Melanin, Plus Size, Queer and Natural Hair as Miss South Africa Finalists Debut

After a gruelling selection process, 16 contestants battle it out because only one will walk away with the crown. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.