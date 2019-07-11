Zimbabwe: Man Kills Granny for Selling Cockerel At 'Give Away' Price

A 42-year-old man from Mberengwa reportedly fatally axed his 93-year-old grandmother over a cockerel that she sold at a "give away" price.

Trymore Sibanda allegedly killed his grandmother Nyamazana Sibanda of Chekwa Village, Chief Mapiravana.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident which occurred on July 2 at around 6pm.

Insp Goko said Trymore was angered by the price that the cockerel was sold for by his grandmother.

"Trymore heard that his grandmother Nyamazana sold a cockerel for $15 and he confronted her arguing that it was too little for the cockerel," he said.

Insp Goko said Trymore armed himself with an axe and killed Nyamazana.

"It is said that an argument started, which resulted in Trymore getting armed with an axe from the kitchen hut and struck her with it several times all over her body," he said.

The police heard that Nyamazana succumbed to the injuries she sustained.

"Nyamazana collapsed and died on the spot and Trymore ran away to an unknown destination," said Insp Goko.

The matter was reported to the police by their neighbours and Nyamazana's body was taken to Zvishavane District Hospital.

Police in Midlands have launched a manhunt for Trymore and are appealing to members of public who might have information on his whereabouts to contact any nearest police station.

"We also encourage people to solve disputes amiably as well as respect the sanctity of human life," said Insp Goko.