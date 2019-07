A six-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday after being run over by a car at Arandis.

Mabasen Geingob was crossing a road at the town when he was hit by a white Honda sedan, driven by a 26-year-old man, according to Erongo police deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu. The boy died on his way to the Arandis clinic.

The driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide and Reckless and/or negligent driving.

He is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today or tomorrow.