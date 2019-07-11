10 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Govt Participates At Conference On Counter Terrorism

Asmara — Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya is taking part at the two-day African High-level Conference on Counter Terrorism and the Prevention of Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism that is taking place in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Conference that convened today, 10 July was officially opened by the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. Antonio Guterres.

The objective of the conference is to develop the understanding of African countries on the threat and consequence of terrorism that the continent has been facing, to share experiences as well as to strengthen partnership among

African countries and the United Nations and its organs in countering terrorism and violent extremism.

According to report similar conference will also be conducted in 2020 at the UN level.

