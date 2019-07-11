Sudan: Internet Back On in Sudan

On Tuesday, internet service returned to Sudan after an interruption of 38 days. The shut-down was ordered by the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) following the massacre during the break-up of the sit-in at the General Command of the army in Khartoum on June 3.

Yesterday, the internet service returned to work on smart phones. Users of various social networking applications (WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter) celebrated the return the internet to their phones after five weeks of absence from follow-up of what is happening first.

The spokesman for the Transitional Military Council, Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi, announced at the beginning of the week the return of service within three days.

Yesterday, the return of internet services came immediately in response to a court order issued by the Khartoum District Court against Sudatel and MTN, and issued a final ruling against Zain to reinstate internet service.

Lawyer Abdelazim Hasan said the decision came in response to lawsuits that were filed against the telecom companies.

He explained at a press conference organised by the Consumer Protection Association that cutting the internet is unprecedented and considered a challenge to the Sudanese people.

He pointed to the continuation of their judicial efforts since June 13, saluting all the volunteer lawyers.

Judicial order

Khalid Omar, Secretary-general of the Sudanese Congress Party and leading member of the AFC reported to Radio Dabanga on the return of internet services in different networks.

He explained that the most important thing in the decision of the return of the internet is that it came by judicial order in the cases filed by lawyer Abdelazim Hasan and the Consumer Protection Association.

He explained that the most important building blocks of the nation after the revolution is to respect the Rule of Law, prevent all forms of abuse and return rights to the people through litigation.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.