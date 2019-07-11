Zimbabwe: Social Media Abuse Out of Hand - Kazembe Kazembe

Photo: The Herald

Information Communication Technology Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Young Zimbabweans must use social media for positive development in the country and desist from abusing the internet, Information Communication Technology Minister Kazembe Kazembe said Wednesday.

Kazembe was addressing 10 university students selected to be part of the Huawei Technologies 'Seed for the Future' nominees for 2019 in Harare.

The 10 will leave the country this week for a learning tour of China and Huawei's headquarters in the Asian economic giant.

"When you come back after acquiring that precious knowledge, please use it responsibly. I'm compelled to mention this because social media abuse is getting out of hand.

"I am told that young people are responsible for social media falsehoods but I believe in you. So please, never misuse it. The reason I say so is that there have been a lot of falsehoods on social media which have potential of causing a disaster in the country. So I kindly ask you to please use the social media responsibly," said Kazembe.

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa said through her representative Molly Dingani that the trip will develop Zimbabwean students in promoting the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector and also economic transformation.

"The trip will help the students by promoting ICT and this will open their minds to the vast opportunities they can seize for economic transformation which will contribute to the country's prosperity," she said.

Higher Education Minister Amon Murwira said the programme will enhance the relationship between China and Zimbabwe.

"I want to thank China and Huawei for the programme that will enhance the long standing tradition of all-weather friendship between our two sister nations. I would also like to thank them for providing leadership in communication technology development and ICT in increasing education support to improve Zimbabwe's digital transformation," Murwira said.

Economic Commercial Counsellor of the People's Republic of China, Chen Ning also highlighted that the seed for future programme will strengthen the long lasting relationship between China and Zimbabwe.

Huawei Zimbabwe managing director Shao Jie said the 'Seeds for the Future' is the telecommunication giant's biggest global flagship corporate social responsibility programme "initiated in 2008 to nurture ICT professionals, develop local talent, enhance knowledge transfer, and promote a greater understanding of and interest in the telecommunications sector among the youth in the countries where we operate."

"We believe it is crucial that global leading companies like ourselves partner with universities in skills transfer.

"In this way, we hope that we will enable Zimbabwean universities to provide the skilled workforce that employers need, and that will drive the continued transformation of the economy," Shao said.