Algeria: Gaid Salah Supports Head of State's 'Reasonable' Crisis Settlement Approach

ALGIERS-Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), Deputy Minister of National Defence, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah on Wednesday expressed his support to the "reasonable" approach advocated in the Head of State's last message "with a view steering out the country from the current crisis."

"We back the content of this message and we consider this approach as one of the major steps on the path towards an appropriate settlement of the crisis," he stressed.

Lieutenant General Gaid Salah considers "the next presidential election as the first constitutional and legal asset because it will be the token of rule of law, economic development, prosperity, social cohesion, security and stability."

"We really consider the presidential election as a key step towards the strong State the Army's Command is resolutely committed to establish under security and stability, despite the hindrances put by some parties to prevent this judicious constitutional process from running smoothly, such as false slogans, with unmasked goals, calling for a civil and non-military status," said Lieutenant General Gaid Salah.

See also: State to continue combating all forms of corruption, says Gaid Salah

The ANP Chief of Staff recalled that "the Army maintains its constant and sincere positions towards the country and the people from the beginning of the crisis until today."

See also: Gaïd Salah addresses "serious warning" to "those who are subservient to the gang"

According to him, "the efforts made by the military institution so far respect the country's supreme interest."

"This supreme interest necessarily requires pooling the efforts made by honest men among Algeria's children and determination to seriously prepare for the organization of a presidential election as soon as possible," said the Army's Chief of Staff.