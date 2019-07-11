Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Receives Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, received at the Republican Palace the Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan State, Awu Daniel Chuwang.

In a press statement, Chuwang said that the meeting came in the context of the bilateral relations between Sudan and South Sudan and the efforts to overcome the challenges facing the cooperation in the oil field, top of them easing arrival of the oil production materials to South Sudan State and the exportation of oil via Bashayer Port.

He said that the meeting also reviewed the resumption of oil production at Square (5-A), besides enhancing the communication for signing memos of understanding to increase the oil production for meeting the needs of the two countries and boosting the economies of the two states.