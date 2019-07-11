Sudan: Arab Parliament Calls for Replacing Language of the Gun With Dialogue

Khartoum — Speaker of Arab Parliament , Misha'al bin Fahm Al-Salami, who is currently visiting Sudan with a high-profile delegation called the armed factions to substituting language of the gun with dialogue, negotiations and joining the political process.

Dr Misha'al said the delegation of AP met during the visit with a number of armed factions in Sudan and called them to substitute language e of the gun and conflict with languages of dialogue and negotiations.

He added in a statement issued Wednesday, that Sudan is facing huge challenges and difficulties while there are several armed movements still operating inside Sudan and we urged them to join the political track.

The AP Speaker further added that economic sanctions was one of hug e challenge f acing Sudan and that the AP is working Sudan to remove such sanctions to restore the Sudan's hopeful economic role and to preserve security and stability in Sudan and in the region.

He affirmed the AP solidarity and support to Sudan due to delicate stage the country is experiencing.

The statement said that the delegation of the Arab Parliament met during the visit with chairman and deputy chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), caretaker minister of foreign affairs, , representatives of forces of freedom and change as well as a number of parties , political forces and dignitaries.

Dr Misha'al affirmed the Arab Parliament commitment with its action plan on removing Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism and that he would send written messages to the US president, secretary of state and heads of house of representatives and senate to request them to lift Sudan from the American list, disclosing that the Arab Parliament ha s legal and political memorandum based on legal and political considerations for removal of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

He added that the visiting Arab Parliament delegation heard to a clear remark concerning commitment of chairman and deputy chairman of the TMC with partnership agreement with forces of freedom and change and that the delegation urged swift signing of the historic deal which will charts new phase in history of Sudan and achieves aspirations of its people.

The Speaker of Arab Parliament went to say that the delegation heard to statement of commitment with implementation of items of the recent agreement , success of the interim period and transition into permanent stage.