Sudan: SLAM Calls for Establishment of State of Equality and Diversity

Khartoum — The Representative of the war prisoners of Sudan Liberation Army Movement (SLAM) who released recently, Nimir Mohammad Abdul Rahman has called for mobilization of efforts for establishment of a state where all the Sudanese are equal.

Nimir, addressing a celebration organized by the Umma Party (Mubarak Al-Fadel Wing), at the Police Club, Wednesday, on the occasion of the release of the risoners of war, said they fought the former regime for the establishment of the state that respects the multi-party system and democracy.

Meanwhile the Representative of the Sudan Liberation Army Movement, Ahed Hussein Adarob has called for the establishment of the state of equality and diversity, stressing for pening the corruption files.