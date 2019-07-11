10 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Forum of Sudanese Unionists - Peace Is Responsibility of All

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The head of Forum of Sudanese Unionists , Maj. Gen.(Rtd.) Hilal Mohamed Tahir affirmed that peace is responsibility of everyone and all people enjoy peace regardless their colors, culture, religions and geographical positions.

He stated at Sudan News Agency(SUNA) forum Wednesday that The Forum of Liberal Sudanese Unionists is a voluntary mechanism to build confidence and peace, adding that it works collectively and it's not restricted by tribalism, partisanism regionalism or religion.

Tahir said the Forum works to build a peaceful and cohesive society.

He explained that the FSU programs are implemented through nafeer(people's efforts) and that its membership hailed from native administration, political parties, social associations, civil society organizations, religious scholars , youth, students , women and other societal components.

The Head of FSU said his forum exists in all states and localities of Sudan.

Sudan

Mobile Internet Restored After Power Sharing Deal

Sudanese authorities have restored internet services more than a month after they were cut off when the military… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.