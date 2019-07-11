Sudan: Forum of Sudanese Unionists - Peace Is Responsibility of All

Khartoum — The head of Forum of Sudanese Unionists , Maj. Gen.(Rtd.) Hilal Mohamed Tahir affirmed that peace is responsibility of everyone and all people enjoy peace regardless their colors, culture, religions and geographical positions.

He stated at Sudan News Agency(SUNA) forum Wednesday that The Forum of Liberal Sudanese Unionists is a voluntary mechanism to build confidence and peace, adding that it works collectively and it's not restricted by tribalism, partisanism regionalism or religion.

Tahir said the Forum works to build a peaceful and cohesive society.

He explained that the FSU programs are implemented through nafeer(people's efforts) and that its membership hailed from native administration, political parties, social associations, civil society organizations, religious scholars , youth, students , women and other societal components.

The Head of FSU said his forum exists in all states and localities of Sudan.