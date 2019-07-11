Sudan: Inauguration of Lighting Al Dammar Road Project

Atbara — Nahr AL Neil State Caretaker Wali Maj (Gen) Abdel Mahmoud Hamad Hussein assured continuation of optimization process and promotion of services in the state.

The Caretaker Wali gave this statement on Wednesday when he inaugurated work on the project of lighting AL Dammar - Akad main road.

The project is under implementation by AL Bakri Engineering firm and was estimated to cost SDG 2m.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and leaders in the state besides the members of the security committee.

The Wali assured the importance of the project in the context of the renaissance plan set to promote the services in AL Dammar to make it a developed capital.

For his part executive manager for AL Dammar Locality Jaafar Abu AL Gasim praised the government of the state led by the Wali for optimization process and promotion g service in Dammar locality.