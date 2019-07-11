Sudan: Wali of Khartoum State Reiterates Concern With Issues of Childhood, Orphans and Widows

Khartoum — The Wali(governor) of Khartoum State, Gen. Ahmed Abdoon Hammad received a full briefing about performance of ministry of social development in Khartoum State.

Earlier in the day , the Wali accompanied by secretary-general of state government, his office executive director stood on performance of the ministry where he was received by Director-general of the Ministry of social development, Dr Mutasim Al-Sayed Hashim.

Abdoon mentioned that citizen security starts from family child welfare and preparing appropriate environment for children.

" We do care a lot about orphans, widows and solving problems of their life" he added, stressing that the state would work during the coming stage to remove the social distortions and negative phenomenon and supporting the graduates employment program.

In the same context, the Wali expressed concern with category of people with disability and special needs.