10 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese Professionals Association Meets Egyptian Delegation

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association(SPA) met Tuesday evening at its premises in Khartoum with a high -level Egyptian delegation.

The delegation conveyed congratulations of the Egyptian government and President Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi to Sudanese people on victory of its glorious revolution.

The meeting reviewed the historic relations between the two countries and developments of current political process as well as necessity of meeting the Sudanese people's demand for urgent transition towards establishment of civilian rule and achievement of just and comprehensive peace in Sudan.

