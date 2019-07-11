Kenya: Chelimo Stuns Ndiwa to Clinch Police 10,000m Crown

African Games 5,000m champion Margaret Chelimo is the new National Police Service 10,000m champion.

Chelimo, who is also the Police Cross Country title holder stunned defending champion Stacy Ndiwa to cut the tape in a time of 33 minutes and 03.81 seconds at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

The battle was reduced to a three-horse race with three laps to go as Chelimo, Ndiwa - the Commonwealth 10,000m silver medallist- and Edith Chelimo all remained in contention before Margaret hit the front at the bell.

The pacy Margaret used her long strides to condemn Ndiwa to second place in 33:04.7 as Edith came third in 33:07.34.

Margaret tested the field when she hit the front with eight laps to go but retreated to keep up with the leaders pack before taking charge with three laps remaining.

"I am actually surprised. I didn't expect to win with strong opponents like Ndiwa and Edith," said Margaret, who was using the race to gauge her endurance ahead of the World Championships trials slated for next month. "So far my good training is working. It feels great winning my first ever 10,000m race."

Margaret will compete in 5,000m at the National Championships that will double up as the World Championships trials.

Ndiwa, who congratulated Margaret for the victory, said she will work on her speed ahead of the World Championships trials.

"I still got a lot to work on before the trials," admitted Ndiwa.