11 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nyeri Granny, 83, Pleads Guilty to Possessing Bhang

By Reginah Kinogu

An 83-year old woman has pleaded guilty to being in possessing bhang at a Nyeri court.

Lydia Mumbi Ndirangu Thursday appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Ruth Kefa and admitted to being found with the illegal drug.

The court heard that Ms Ndirangu was arrested on Wednesday at 2pm at Muthinga shopping centre.

A search was conducted and 600 grams of bhang concealed in a basket containing fruits covered with dry banana leaves was found.

The woman, who hails from Huho-ini Sub-Location in Muthinga, Tetu Sub-County, is believed to have been buying the bhang in Nyeri town and taking it to her son who would in turn sell it to consumers.

After pleading guilty, the woman was remanded in police custody until Monday, July 15, 2019 when ruling will be delivered.

