Sudan: Academics Protest Sanctions for Civil Disobedience

El Gedaref / White Nile — On Tuesday morning, lecturers and employees of the University of El Gedaref organised a protest vigil to demand the cancellation of the decision of the relocation of employees based on their participation in the civil disobedience campaign called by the Sudanese Professionals Association last month.

Jaafar Khidir told Radio Dabanga that a large number of teachers and workers participated in the vigil.

He explained that a representative of the University administration addressed the vigil, announcing the administration's response to the demands of the vigil and the cancellation of the relocation decision.

Bakht El Rida University

The Teaching Staff Association of Bakht El Rida University in White Nile state explained that a number of lecturers were dismissed or subjected to arbitrary relocation, along with the suspension of a number of administrative personnel because of their participation in civil disobedience.

The Staff Association said in a statement that the dismissal included Dr El Fateh Ahmed from the Horticultural Crops Management Department and Dr Siddig Mahdi from the Distance Learning Department, in addition to the withdrawal of motorcycles from the employees.

The Staff Association considered the measures as a continuation of the campaign of the anti-revolutionary forces against the revolutionaries without any consideration for the agreement between the Alliance for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council.

