Sudan: Columnist Faces Khartoum Court

Khartoum — On Tuesday, journalist Suheir Abdelrahim appeared before a court in Khartoum because of a column in El Intibaha newspaper entitled What to write.

The journalist said renewed attacks on press freedom began after the violent dispersal of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, after the country witnessed unprecedented press freedoms following the fall of President Omar Al Bashir.

She explained that the authorities began with removing parts of her columns until she was entirely banned from writing for El Intibaha newspaper, which is known as a far-rightist daily.

She said that bans on writing, blocking of columns, complaints and trials confirm that the deep state still exists, and that the situation did not go to the stage of the former regime and that mouth muzzling continues.

The media in Sudan experienced a short period of unprecedented freedom immediately following the overthrow of the Al Bashir regime, however, restrictions were re-imposed in the aftermath of the Khartoum massacre.

On Tuesday, internet service returned to Sudan after an interruption of 38 days. The shut-down was ordered by the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC).

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.