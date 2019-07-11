Kenyan International On the Brink of AFC Leopards Exit

The future of Kenya international defender David "Cheche" Ochieng' at AFC Leopards is in doubt following the expiry of his short-term deal.

Ochieng', who joined Ingwe in March as a free agent, signed a three-month contract with an aim of getting playing time in the Kenyan Premier League and securing a place in Sebastien Migne's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Ochieng' confirmed that he is yet to pen a new deal at the club despite establishing himself as a regular in the second leg of the past campaign.

"AFC Leopards have shown interest in renewing my contract but we are still in talks, I have not yet signed," said Ochieng' before revealing interest from abroad.

The 26-year-old defender, who has had professional stints in USA, Saudi Arabia and Sweden, is keen on returning to the paid ranks in the new season.

"I have received may offers from Asia, Egypt and Europe so my agent will advise me on the next move. That does not lock AFC Leopards out, if they can match those offers then I'm willing to remain. I really enjoyed my time there," he added.

Also Read

The imminent departure of Ochieng' will be a big blow to Andre Mbungo who benefited from his versatility deploying him as a holding midfielder as AFC Leopards rose from the relegation zone to finish 11th last season. The Rwandan tactician will now rely on Salim Abdallah, Robinson Kamura and Christopher Oruchum in central defence.