Kenya: Nema Raids Supermarkets in Plastic Bags Crackdown

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has arrested two traders in Kinangop after they were found in possession of banned plastic bags.

The Nema officers raided two supermarkets where they impounded more than 7,600 polythene bags.

Speaking at Engineer in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, Nema chief enforcement officer Mr Robert Orina said their crackdown was mounted after a tip-off.

"We have inspected two outlets Njabini Fair Price and Boda, both supermarkets and found its true they are stocking and using the polythene bags banned in August 2017. We recovered 7,550 pieces from Njabini Fair Price and 62 carrier bags from the second shop. We were shocked as we always believed that all traders are compliant as per the law," said Mr Orina.

The traders who were arrested have been detained at the Engineer Police station waiting to be arraigned.

The environmental watchdog has raised the alarm over rising cases of smuggling of plastic bags and launched a crackdown countrywide.

"I am appealing to all traders and Kenyans that might have the banned carrier bags to get in touch with us to be guided on how to destroy them. Even those at homes should be surrendered to Nema for destruction. We have enhanced the crackdown in the 100 days rapids initiative" said Mr Orina.