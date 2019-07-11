11 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Motorists Spend Night in Huge Traffic Jam in Tsavo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lucy Mkanyika

Motorists were forced to spend the night on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway following a huge traffic snarl-up at Tsavo.

The gridlock started at around 2am on Thursday after two trucks were involved in an accident, blocking both sides of the lanes.

Mtito Andei traffic police boss Mr Mike Mbugua confirmed the crash saying it occured at Man Eaters.

No one was injured in the accident.

The snarl-up which stretched for more than five kilometres was cleared on Thursday morning.

"The snarl-up has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. No injuries were reported in the incident," Mr Mbugua said.

Kenya

Ordeal of Kenyans 'Slaving' on Somali Vessel

Fifteen Kenyan fishermen are stuck on a vessel owned by a Somali fishing company forced to work under gunpoint without… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.