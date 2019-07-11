Kenya: Motorists Spend Night in Huge Traffic Jam in Tsavo

Motorists were forced to spend the night on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway following a huge traffic snarl-up at Tsavo.

The gridlock started at around 2am on Thursday after two trucks were involved in an accident, blocking both sides of the lanes.

Mtito Andei traffic police boss Mr Mike Mbugua confirmed the crash saying it occured at Man Eaters.

No one was injured in the accident.

The snarl-up which stretched for more than five kilometres was cleared on Thursday morning.

"The snarl-up has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. No injuries were reported in the incident," Mr Mbugua said.