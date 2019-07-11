9 July 2019

TechCrunch (San Francisco)

Uganda: InDriver Launches Ride-Hail App in Fourth African Country, Uganda

By Jake Bright

Global ride-hail startup InDriver launches its app-based service in Kampala (Uganda) this week.

After going live in Nairobi in June, the online taxi company now operates in four African countries: Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Tanzania.

