Kenya: Gor Dominate Harambee Stars Squad for CHAN Qualifier

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has named a provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifier against Tanzania.

Ulinzi Stars custodian James Saruni is the surprise inclusion alongside Kariobangi Sharks' youngster Sydney Lokale who has taken up the place of Allan Wanga who recently announced his retirement from international football.

Conspicuously missing is the Bandari pair of Faruk Shikalo and Hassan Abdallah who are on the radar of Yanga (Tanzania) and Maritzburg United (South Africa) respectively.

The team reports to camp on July 19 ahead of the first leg set to be played in Dar es Salaam on July 28. The second leg will be played at Kasarani on August 4.

The aggregate winner of the two-leg qualifier will meet either Ethiopia or Djibouti in the second and final qualifying round, to be played on a date set to be announced by CAF.

Kenya has never qualified for the CHAN after missing out on a chance to host the tournament last year.

Squad

Goalkeepers

John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)

Defenders

Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders

Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards)

Forwards

John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars)