Nigeria: Doctors in Benin-Based Private Hospital Perform Stem Cells Transplant

Doctors at a private hospital in Benin City, Edo State, Celltek Healthcare Medical Centre, have successfully performed stem cells transplant on a 62-year-old patient with multiple myeloma.

Leader of the medical team that carried out the operation, Prof. Godwin Bazuaye, told journalists in Benin City that the cell transplant was carried out in collaboration with Sudabelt, Terumo BCT and Global Blood Funds.

He said: "We, on July 4, 2019, successfully carried out the first stem cell harvest with the latest Optia Spectra machine. We were able to successfully transplant the stem cells on the patient with multiple myeloma.

"This is the first record of a successful stem cell transplant on patients with blood cancer (multiple myeloma) in Nigeria. The patient is currently in the isolation room and responding to therapy.

"Currently, we have two stem cell transplant going on for the latest technology in stem cell transplant called Haplo or half match transplant. We have successfully done an international training for Nigerians on the act of Apheresis (blood component producing machine called Optia Spectra), from June 30 to July 6, 2019."

Bazuaye, while thanking Governor Godwin Obaseki for making Edo State a centre for medical excellence and tourism, appealed to the government to patronise the medical centre as it was cheaper to carry out stem cell transplant in Nigeria than overseas.

It will be recalled the first stem cell plant for sickle cell disease was performed by Bazuaye and his team in 2011 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Benin for the cure of sickle cell disease.