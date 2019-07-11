Tanzania: Finland Supports Democracy and Human Rights in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) have signed an agreement worth 1.5 million euros for the core support to strengthen human rights and citizen participation in electoral processes.

The statement issued by Finnish Embassy in Dar es Salaam explained that the project will last for three years covering both the local elections 2019 and the general elections 2020.

"With this project, Finland together with LHRC wants to contribute to establishing free and fair elections, and strengthen citizens' active participation focusing especially on women, youth and persons with disabilities," says a statement.

"Finland supports the aim to make the electoral processes more inclusive and have more women, youth and disabled people actively participating both as voters and as candidates."

According to the statement, with this support, Finland contributes to strengthening of democracy and respect for human rights as well as enhances the rights and status of women and girls, which are both key priorities for Finland's development cooperation.

It says LHRC's work supports greatly advancement of these priorities, as it is one of the prominent human rights defenders and actors here in Tanzania.

"The Legal and Human Rights Centre has a strong competence in human rights and electoral observation work. LHRC has defended and promoted human rights and good governance in Tanzania since 1995," the statement noted.

"Together with Tanzania Civil Society Consortium for Election Observation (TACCEO), which is coordinated by LHRC, it has vast knowledge and experience on the election monitoring and observation."

Good governance and rule of law are the founding elements of development and peace.

LHRC with the support of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland contributes to advancing human rights and citizen participation in electoral processes in Tanzania, which are the fundamental elements of good governance and development.

Finland's Country Strategy builds on the Tanzania Development vision 2025 and on the targets that are outlined in Tanzania's five year Development Plan II (2016-2021).

The strategy focuses on two main areas, which are improving performance of the public sector, and increasing opportunities for employment and livelihoods.