Somalia: Mogadishu City Club FC Hires New Coach

Mogadishu City Club FC has turned to a Tunisian coach in a bid to revive to revive its lost glory.

Mohamed Mistri Lamjed had been appointed to replace Ugandan Hassan Hussein Mbalungu who failed to return the former champions to winning ways.

MCC has has won the Somalia Supper League in 1976, 1986, 1989, 2000, 2006, 2013 and 2014. they are also four times winners of the Dauud Cup and one Somalia supper cup.

The move by the team comes at a time when the Somalia soccer fraternity are welcoming the return to international football .

Somalia is set to play Uganda in the qualifiers for the continental domestic based players competition.