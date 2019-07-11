Malawi: Court Refuses to Nullify Election Results - Chibambo Petition Against Speaker Dismissed

Photo: Malawi News Agency

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has narrowly secured a second five-year term in office after winning the country's presidential election

High Court judge Thomas Ligowe has dismissed People's Transformation Party (Petra) president Kamuzu Chibambo in a case which he challenged the election of Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara as Mzimba north east constituency legislator.

Speaker Gotani Hara wins election case

Chibambo, a practising lawyer, challenged Gotani's election, asking the court to nullify the results on the basis that there were marred with irregularities.

The Petra president finished fourth in the parliamentary race.

But justice Ligowe said Chibambo through his lawyer Wesley Mwafulirwa failed to "sufficiently" prove the case and dismissed the petition.

The court ruled that Chibambo failed to bring sufficient evidence supporting the claim that Gotani-Hara campaigned beyond regulation time.

He accused Gotani Hara and her associates of distributing money and other items as incentives to voters during the 'prohibited' period.

Chibambo also alleged that Malawi Electoral Commission failed to discharge its constitutional right when it failed to respond to his letter of may 24 2019, asking the commission to disqualify candidates embroiled in the alleged malpractices.

But judge Ligowe ruled that none of the allegations "has been sufficiently proven."

The court dismissed Chibambo petition with costs.